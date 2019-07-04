Garrett (lat) said he's "not too concerned" about the left lat strain that put him on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garrett landed on the IL prior to Thursday's game despite no previous indication he was battling an injury, and he will take a few games plus the All-Star break to aid in his recovery. In the meantime the Reds will have to make due without a left-hander in their bullpen.