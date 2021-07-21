Garrett picked up his seventh save of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Mets, allowing one walk while striking out two in an inning of work.

Garrett walked the first batter he faced on four pitches, but settled in after a mound visit to strike out Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. He then got Jeff McNeil to pop out into foul territory to secure his first save since July 4. Thanks to some early season struggles, Garrett totes a 6.75 ERA. However, the southpaw has allowed just three earned runs in his last 15 appearances.