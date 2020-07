Garrett mowed through the three batters he faced Saturday against the Tigers in his 2020 debut, striking out two of the three batters he faced, getting five swinging strikes in his 10 pitches.

Garrett wasn't great in spring training or summer camp, but looked awesome Saturday while his bullpen mates struggled. The Reds aren't about to suggest a role change yet, but if they do later, Garrett is off to a good start at least.