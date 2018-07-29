Garrett (Achilles' tendon) got in the game Saturday after earlier getting cleared to pitch, striking out one while allowing a hit and hitting a batter, picking up his 19th hold in the process.

Garrett has been an instrumental part of the Reds' bullpen and struggling as a starter last year. He no longer appears to have a future as a starting pitcher, judging by how he's been used this year.

