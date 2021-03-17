Garrett (forearm) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Garrett has been slowed early in spring training due to left forearm soreness but has still been throwing off flat ground and in bullpen sessions. The southpaw will face live hitters Wednesday, and he could make his Cactus League debut over the weekend if all goes well during the live BP. Garrett is a strong candidate to close out games for the Reds if he's fully healthy in time for Opening Day, but Lucas Sims (elbow) and Tejay Antone (groin) could also be in the mix for save chances.