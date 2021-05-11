Garrett had his seven-game suspension reduced to five following an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. He'll begin serving the ban during Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Garrett will be eligible to return to action during Sunday's series finale with the Rockies in Colorado. The right-hander was initially handed the seven-game suspension due to his role in a benches-clearing incident that occurred in a May 1 game against the Cubs. After a rocky start to the season that included two blown saves, Garrett has settled in nicely over his last four outings, working four scoreless innings while striking out six. Garrett's absence through Saturday should increase the odds of other high-leverage options like Lucas Sims, Tejay Antone and Sean Doolittle picking up saves.