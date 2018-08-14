Garrett gave up four runs on four hits and a walk while retiring just two batters in Monday's loss to the Indians.

Garrett's outing was actually worse than his boxscore, because allowed the two runners that he inherited from Homer Bailey to score as well. With the outing Garrett saw his ERA jump from 3.52 to 4.14, and his WHIP go from 1.14 to 1.21.

More News
Our Latest Stories