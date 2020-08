Garrett struck out two over 1.1 innings to lock down his third hold of the season in a win over the Cubs on Friday.

Garrett might be called upon to pitch again in Saturday's doubleheader, given that Raisel Iglesias has had to pitch two days in a row thanks to Robert Stephenson's struggles Friday. Garrett has been fantastic this season, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 11 innings.