Reds' Amir Garrett: Might see more work
Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said that Garrett will remain in the bullpen for now, though he might start eventually and could receive more work in the short term, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "We intend to get him out there a lot more," Riggleman said Monday. "The more he can get out there to repeat that delivery, I think he's going to be that much better."
Riggleman suggested that extra work could come in the form of longer outings. "He could end up going as much as three [innings in relief]. Once a guy has gone three, he could go four and five," Riggleman said. "It wouldn't take any time to stretch him out. In today's world, we talk about stretching people out, but not many of them go past five or 5 1/3 [innings] anyway."
