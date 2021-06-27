Garrett gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-1 win over Atlanta.

The southpaw continues to look more like the pitcher the Reds were expecting to lock down a high-leverage role for them this season. Over his last 10 appearances Garrett has been scored upon only once, posting a 2.84 ERA and 10:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings while racking up three saves and two holds. Despite the hot streak he still has a 7.71 ERA on the year, but with both Lucas Sims (elbow) and Tejay Antone (forearm) sidelined, Garrett figures to be the top man in the Cincy bullpen for the time being.

