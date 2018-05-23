Reds' Amir Garrett: Named as option for ninth inning
Garrett could factor into the ninth-inning mix with Raisel Iglesias (biceps) landing on the disabled list Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Jared Hughes, David Hernandez, Wandy Peralta and Michael Lorenzen were also named as options. Garrett's stuff has played up in relief so far this year, as he now has 31 strikeouts to go with a 1.67 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 27 innings. He's been even better against right-handers than against same-handed batters, but Garrett is still largely unproved at the big-league level and that could hurt him in the eyes of interim manger Jim Riggleman. It's also possible that no one arm will emerge as the preferred option in the limited time Iglesias is out -- the injury is to his non-throwing arm.
