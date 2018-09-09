Garrett (foot) threw 25 pitches with a hitter standing in the batter's box Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Garrett commented after the session about how well he felt, even saying "I feel like I am ready." Interim manager Jim Riggleman matched the urgency, saying "I'd like to get him activated as soon as possible." It's unclear how soon that will be, but since Garrett will likely return as a reliever, it's not crazy to think he could be back in the coming week.

