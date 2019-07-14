Reds' Amir Garrett: Needs another week
Garrett (lat) will need another week before coming off the IL, though on the bright side he's pain free right now, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "We wouldn't have him back before the end of this trip," Reds manager David Bell said. "If everything continues to go the way it is now, it should be right when we get home hopefully, or in the first few days of that homestand. He's recovered really well. He's kind of pain-free right now."
The Reds begin a homestand Thursday against the Cardinals, so he could return at some point over next weekend it appears. After beginning the season with three lefty relievers, the Reds went all the way down to zero before getting Wandy Peralta back on Friday, but Garrett's absence has been felt.
