Garrett will not start Tuesday against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Thursday's rainout seemed to open the door for Garrett, who put together a great spring with six earned runs allowed and a 21:4 K:BB in 17 Cactus League innings. However, the team has decided to turn to Cody Reed for that start instead, leaving Garrett to fill a long role out of the bullpen for the time being. Given the questions marks in the Reds' rotation, it seems likely that Garrett will find his way into double-digit starts this season.