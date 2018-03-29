Reds' Amir Garrett: Not starting Tuesday
Garrett will not start Tuesday against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Thursday's rainout seemed to open the door for Garrett, who put together a great spring with six earned runs allowed and a 21:4 K:BB in 17 Cactus League innings. However, the team has decided to turn to Cody Reed for that start instead, leaving Garrett to fill a long role out of the bullpen for the time being. Given the questions marks in the Reds' rotation, it seems likely that Garrett will find his way into double-digit starts this season.
