Garrett walked two over one scoreless inning to pick up the save against Arizona on Friday.

Garrett came on in the 10th inning and navigated around a pair of walks to pick up his second save of the season. One of the walks was intentional, so the right-hander's control wasn't as off as a quick glance at the box score might suggest. The outing was certainly an improvement over his previous two appearances, during which Garrett yielded a combined five runs and five hits over two innings.