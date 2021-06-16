Garrett struck out the only batter he faced to record his third save of the season in Monday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Lucas Sims worked the ninth inning before the Reds finally broke open a scoreless tie in the top of the 10th, and after Heath Hembree allowed the Brewers' designated runner to score while leaving two more runners on base, Garrett got the call and fanned Tim Lopes to end the game. The southpaw remains in the high-leverage mix for Cincy despite his 8.48 ERA and 1.66 WHIP on the year, but he's being used very sparingly, working only 2.1 innings over his current four-appearance scoreless streak.