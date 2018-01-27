Garrett had a procedure for his right hip that included platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem-cell injections over the offseason, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "It helped a lot. I feel a lot stronger and stuff now. The good thing about that was I didn't have to miss any time," Garrett said. "I just needed to get healthy all the way, that's it. I've been working on my body, and I'm down 10 pounds now. I feel like I'm back to my old self."

The injury dates back from late May of 2017, and Garrett really struggled after returning from the DL. He's in the midst of a battle for maybe one remaining rotation spot with the Reds, depending on the health of Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan. If this hip injury was a primary contributor to Garrett's struggles, his outlook might be more optimistic than we initially envisioned.