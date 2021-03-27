Garrett will split save chances with Lucas Sims early in the season, but the Reds won't open the year with a dedicated closer, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The joint closer role may wind up being better for the right-handed Sims than for the left-handed Garrett, as Garrett will likely find himself in the ninth inning less than half the time if the Reds play the matchups. The Reds haven't said they'll avoid using a traditional closer all season, however, so Garrett could certainly surpass Sims if he outpitches his teammate early on. He's entering the regular season as hot as possible, striking out all nine batters he's faced this spring after being delayed by a bit of forearm soreness.