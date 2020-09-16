Garrett had one strikeout, two walks and didn't allow a hit during the ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Pirates.

The left-hander was called upon for the first save of his career since Raisel Iglesias and Archie Bradley were both apparently unavailable as they each threw two-plus innings over the past two days. Garrett hardly made things easy as he delivered only 13 of his 27 pitches for strikes and issued a pair of one-out walks, but he still managed to keep the Buccos off the board. He has a 2.81 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB while notching five holds across 16 innings this season.