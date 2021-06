Garrett allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Tuesday's 10-7 win at Minnesota.

Three Cincinnati relievers combined to allowed five runs during the eighth inning, but Garrett came out for the ninth and only surrendered a two-out single to Nelson Cruz. The left-hander still has an ugly 8.44 ERA for the season, and Tuesday's outing was was the first time in his past four appearances that he covered a full inning.