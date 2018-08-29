Reds' Amir Garrett: Put on DL with bone bruise
Garrett was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left foot bone bruise.
Garrett hasn't pitched since Saturday, so his placement on the DL will be backdated and he will be available to come off the shelf in a week. The left-hander has struggled greatly during his past four appearances, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings of relief. In a corresponding move, Jackson Stephens (knee) was reinstated from the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....