Garrett was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left foot bone bruise.

Garrett hasn't pitched since Saturday, so his placement on the DL will be backdated and he will be available to come off the shelf in a week. The left-hander has struggled greatly during his past four appearances, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings of relief. In a corresponding move, Jackson Stephens (knee) was reinstated from the disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories