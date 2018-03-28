Garrett could start Tuesday against the Cubs now that the Reds will need a fifth starter that day, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

The Reds were originally lined up to not need a fifth starter to open the season, as Opening Day starter Homer Bailey could have pitched Tuesday on full rest. With Thursday's opener being postponed due to rain, Bailey will now start Friday instead and will be unable to pitch again on Tuesday. Garrett, who enjoyed a strong spring with a 3.18 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 innings, was set to open the season in the bullpen, but now appears to be the most likely candidate to start that game.