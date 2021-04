Garrett got the save in his first outing of the season Monday night, despite allowing a solo homer to Bryan Reynolds and a subsequent single and walk, striking out one.

This was Garrett's first outing of the season, so one could make an allowance that he was a little rusty after getting very little work this spring. He needed 25 pitches to get through the ninth, so it's possible he might not be up on Tuesday should another save situation emerge.