Garrett could return from the bereavement list Sunday if his flight to Cincinnati remains on schedule, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Garrett likely would not have made it for a regular start time in Cincinnati, but with Sunday's first pitch scheduled for 4:10 PM ET, there's a chance the reliever could be available. If not, look for Garrett to officially be activated in advance of Monday's matchup against the Mets.

