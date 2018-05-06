Reds' Amir Garrett: Return dependent on flight
Garrett could return from the bereavement list Sunday if his flight to Cincinnati remains on schedule, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Garrett likely would not have made it for a regular start time in Cincinnati, but with Sunday's first pitch scheduled for 4:10 PM ET, there's a chance the reliever could be available. If not, look for Garrett to officially be activated in advance of Monday's matchup against the Mets.
