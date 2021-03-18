Garrett (forearm) said he expects to pitch in a "B" game Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garrett's sore left forearm checked out fine after he faced hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday, so he'll get the opportunity to prove his health in a game setting to finish out the week. Assuming his outing Saturday goes as planned, Garrett would likely be reintegrated into the Reds' Cactus League pitching schedule. The Reds haven't yet named a closer heading into Opening Day, but with Sean Doolittle struggling mightily this spring and Lucas Sims (elbow) having also missed time, Garrett could still be the leading candidate for the job.