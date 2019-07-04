Reds' Amir Garrett: Shut down with lat strain
Garrett was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left lat strain.
Garrett's move to the IL comes out of nowhere, as there was no indication he was dealing with an injury following his dominant relief appearance Tuesday against the Brewers, when he struck out the side. The Reds should have a better idea regarding for how long Garrett might be sidelined with the injury over the next few days, but his absence through at least the first game out of the All-Star break will leave the team without one of its top setup options. Dating back to June 1, Garrett had allowed just two runs in 14 innings while racking up 18 strikeouts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...