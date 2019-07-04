Garrett was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left lat strain.

Garrett's move to the IL comes out of nowhere, as there was no indication he was dealing with an injury following his dominant relief appearance Tuesday against the Brewers, when he struck out the side. The Reds should have a better idea regarding for how long Garrett might be sidelined with the injury over the next few days, but his absence through at least the first game out of the All-Star break will leave the team without one of its top setup options. Dating back to June 1, Garrett had allowed just two runs in 14 innings while racking up 18 strikeouts.