Reds' Amir Garrett: Starting Sunday against Diamondbacks
Garrett is getting his first spring training start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince reports.
Garrett has been one of the better stories coming out of camp for the Reds this spring. That he's starting on Sunday doesn't necessarily mean that the Reds are going to put him higher in their rotation depth chart, but there's a lot in flux with that rotation right now.
