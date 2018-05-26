Garrett is still in the mix to get saves, albeit more likely in situations such as it was Thursday, where he originally came into the game in the seventh inning, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Manager Jim Riggleman said he's using matchups to determine the role, rather than just designating a closer during Raisel Iglesias's absence. That was the case Thursday, where the Pirates had three lefties due up to start the ninth. Garrett retired one batter but then allowed a two-run homer to Austin Meadows. Had he gotten Meadows out, he would have stayed in to try to complete the save. Instead, Jared Hughes came in and closed the door against his former team.