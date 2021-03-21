Garrett (forearm) struck out the side Saturday against the Brewers in a "B" game and afterward stated that he thought he'd be ready for Opening Day, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Manager David Bell gave Garrett rave reviews as well Saturday, suggesting that Garrett looked as good as ever. "Velocity, the breaking ball, he was just dominating," Bell said. It's coming down to the last two weeks to decide the closer's job, but this might be a decision that lingers into the regular season. Meanwhile, Lucas Sims pitched in an intrasquad game Sunday and will pitch in a spring training against the Padres on Tuesday.