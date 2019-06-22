Garrett threw a scoreless inning in relief Friday night, allowing two walks but striking out the side.

With the effort, Garrett lowered his ERA to 1.95 on the season, and he now has 47 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. He didn't get a hold in this one because of the Reds' margin at the time, but he's also 3-1 with 12 holds.

