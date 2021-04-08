Garrett gave up a grand slam in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Pirates, failing to record even a strike with any of the five fastballs that he threw, giving up three hits and two balls. He ultimately struck two batters out with sliders to end the game.

This was a dreaded "get work" outing for Garrett, so perhaps we can cut some slack for the outing, but it'll be interesting to see what the Reds do the next time they have a save situation. When Garrett has struggled in the past, it's been with his fastball against right-handed hitters, so this bears watching.