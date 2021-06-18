Garrett (0-2) failed to record an out and allowed a walkoff two-run home run, taking the loss Thursday versus San Diego.
Ryan Hendrix was unable to protect a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, and he only got one out before Garrett entered the contest. Garrett allowed a single to Jake Cronenworth before Victor Caratini hit the walkoff homer. The lefty had gone four outings without allowing a run entering Thursday, He now has a 9.31 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB across 19.1 innings. The 29-year-old has now allowed eight homers in 25 appearances.