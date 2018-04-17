Cincinnati has no plans to use Garrett in his previous role as starter and will continue to use him as a reliable option out of the bullpen, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Garrett is yet to allow a run and has recorded 10 strikeouts across 8.1 innings out of the bullpen to open the 2018 season. Manager Bryan Price will continue to use the 25-year-old as a reliever, especially with Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list. Garrett will remain an option for a spot start if need be and could find himself in the starting rotation if an injury should occur.