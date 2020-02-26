Garrett is working on improving his four-seam fastball in spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Only six of his 78 strikeouts last year came on his four-seam fastball.

Garrett had a breakout season last year, relying heavily upon his slider, which took credit for 68 of his strikeouts last year. "I was never really into analytics, but me being honest with myself, my fastball is ... I throw hard, but hitters are able to pick it up," Garrett said. "Even though they don't do that much damage on it, I want to have my fastball to be able to put somebody away."