Reds' Amir Garrett: Trying to improve four-seamer
Garrett is working on improving his four-seam fastball in spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Only six of his 78 strikeouts last year came on his four-seam fastball.
Garrett had a breakout season last year, relying heavily upon his slider, which took credit for 68 of his strikeouts last year. "I was never really into analytics, but me being honest with myself, my fastball is ... I throw hard, but hitters are able to pick it up," Garrett said. "Even though they don't do that much damage on it, I want to have my fastball to be able to put somebody away."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...