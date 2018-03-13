Garrett threw two more scoreless innings Monday against the Angels, albeit without any strikeouts. He allowed two hits and no walks. Though he entered the game in relief, he still faced the starting Angels' hitters.

With the outing Garrett lowered his spring training ERA to 2.00 with a 0.78 WHIP. He has a 11:2 K:BB over nine innings and has added three mph to his average fastball so far. He was originally fighting for a bullpen spot at the beginning of spring, but it's possible that he could begin the year in the rotation thanks to his performance so far, plus the injuries to Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan.