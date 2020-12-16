Garrett is one of three current candidates to fill the vacated Reds closer job, along with Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

For his part, Garrett already has the confidence and desire for the job. "To me, it's mine to lose," Garrett said Tuesday. "I'm just going to go in there and take it. Not a lot of things are earned, and nothing is given. I'm just going to go and take it." Garrett is coming off of his best season, one in which he posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 26 strikeouts in 18.1 innings. It wouldn't be a total shock if the Reds mixed-and-matched in the role, though he has been effective against both lefties and righties the last three years.