Reds' Amir Garrett: Works third straight day
Garrett notched his 17th hold of the season in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the White Sox after striking out two batters in a scoreless seventh inning.
The leg bruise that forced Garrett to depart early in a June 26 outing against the Braves no longer looks to be a concern, as the lefty has since made four appearances out of the bullpen, including each of the last three days. Garrett has adapted well in his move from a starting role to the bullpen this season, posting a 2.89 ERA and 52:13 K:BB over 43.2 innings.
