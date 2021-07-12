The Reds have selected Abbott with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot, 180 pound lefty out of the University of Virginia, Abbott boasts a plus fastball that, though it sits low-90s, has a ton of late life. He also throws a 12-6 curveball in the upper-70s and a mid-80s changeup. In 15 starts for the Cavaliers in 2021, Abbott had a 2.85 ERA and 13.5 K/9 over 94.2 innings. The 22-year-old began his college career as a reliever before transitioning to a starting role.