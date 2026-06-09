Reds' Andrew Abbott: Fades late in fourth loss

Abbott (4-4) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six-plus innings against San Diego. He struck out six.

Abbott was sharp across the first six frames, with his lone blemish being a solo homer by Freddy Fermin in the third inning. Manager Terry Francona elected to send the southpaw back out for the seventh inning, but Abbott was unable to record an out in the frame, allowing doubles to Xander Bogaerts and Gavin Sheets before exiting with both runners coming around to score and give San Diego the lead. While the end result Monday was disappointing, Abbott has righted the ship after a miserable start to the season, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 40 innings over his past seven starts. The 27-year-old is tentatively lined up to take the ball Sunday against Arizona.