Abbott (8-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds fell 6-1 to the Cubs, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

The lefty kept things close through six innings, but he was left in for the seventh and got tagged for a couple additional runs to lose his ninth quality start of the season. It was Abbott's first loss since June 4, and over his last 10 outings he's produced a 3-1 record with a 2.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB across 61.2 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Phillies.