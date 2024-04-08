Abbott (0-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Abbott allowed one run each in the first (unearned), third and fourth innings which turned out to be too much for the Reds to overcome. It was not a bad start per-se for the young lefty, but also not the type of start that will force the Reds to stick with him. With Nick Lodolo's return looming after making his final rehab start on Sunday, Abbott, who earned the fifth spot in the rotation coming out of spring training thanks in part to Lodolo's injury may be seeing his time in the rotation, at least for the time being, come to an end.