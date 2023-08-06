Abbott (6-3) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on nine hits and five walks over 5.2 innings as the Reds fell 7-3 to the Nationals. He struck out three.

While the rookie southpaw was able to keep the ball in Great American Ball Park, five of the nine hits off Abbott were doubles, while the five free passes he issued were a season high. The league could be figuring out the 24-year-old, as he's been tagged for 10 runs in nine innings over his last two starts, but he had compiled a 16-inning scoreless streak immediately prior to that. It should be noted that Abbot's thrown a career-high 124.1 innings combined between the minors and majors, so usage could be a factor in his recent struggles. Abbott will try to get back on track in his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Pittsburgh.