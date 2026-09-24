Abbott took a no-decision Wednesday against Atlanta, striking out six while allowing two runs on six hits and one walk in seven innings.

The two runs allowed were both homers, but it was an otherwise strong finish to the season for Abbott. Not only was it his first quality start since Aug. 18 versus the Cardinals, but Wednesday also marked a season-long outing for the southpaw. He'll be searching for a bounce-back campaign in 2027 after a disappointing 2026, during which Abbott posted a career-worst 4.61 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 131:76 K:BB over 166 frames.