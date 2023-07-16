Abbott (4-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings against Milwaukee. He struck out three.

Abbott was exceptional outside of a pair of leadoff home runs allowed to Christian Yelich in the first and William Contreras in the fourth. Though he took the loss, Abbott picked up his sixth quality start of the campaign and offered a strong bounceback from his last start, when he gave up six runs against the Brewers on July 7. Through eight starts (47.2 innings), Abbott owns a 2.45 ERA and a 51:16 K:BB but has allowed 1.5 HR/9. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come against the Giants at Great American Ball Park.