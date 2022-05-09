Abbott has a 0.67 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB across 27 innings spanning five appearances (four starts) for High-A Dayton.

Those eye-popping numbers include a stretch of three consecutive outings in which Abbott recorded double-digit strikeouts. If there's one knock on Abbott here, it's that he's a little on the older side (a few weeks short of 23) to be considered a big-time prospect in High-A, so his real test will come when he inevitably gets pushed up to Double-A in the near future. If he keeps succeeding like this, he'll garner a lot of attention very quickly. Unlike a lot of other young arms, he's been finishing six innings fairly regularly (three times in his five appearances), which could enable him to move quickly through the organization.