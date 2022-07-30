Moore was traded from the Mariners to the Reds along with Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo and Levi Stoudt in exchange for Luis Castillo, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

A 6-foot-5 righty who turns 23 in a couple weeks, Moore has worked as a multi-inning reliever over 32.1 innings (25 appearances) at Single-A. He is obviously old for the level, and he has a 43.6 K% and 12.8 B%. The Reds may look to eventually stretch him out and see if he hone his command a bit better while working as a starter.