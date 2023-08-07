Moore (undisclosed) was reinstated from High-A Dayton's 60-day injured list Wednesday and made his team debut Friday, covering 1.1 innings while giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk.

The 23-year-old right-hander is pitching at the High-A level for the first time in his career after he topped out at Single-A Modesto and Single-A Daytona between stops with the Mariners and Reds organizations in 2022. Moore began the 2023 season on Dayton's injured list and endured a prolonged shutdown before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 8. He was cleared to join Dayton's pitching staff after dominating over his four rehab outings in the ACL, where he tossed four no-hit innings and struck out nine.