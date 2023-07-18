Moore (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment July 8 and has struck out four over two perfect innings between his first two outings in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

One of four prospects acquired from Seattle last summer in the blockbuster deal that sent Luis Castillo to the minors, Moore has yet to make his 2023 debut for High-A Dayton while he's been recovering from an unspecified injury. The 23-year-old right-hander has looked good over his first two rehab outings and could be ready to rejoin Dayton by the end of the month.