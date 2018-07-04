Reds' Aneurys Zabala: Dealt to Cincinnati

Zabala and minor-league pitcher James Marinan were traded Wednesday from the Dodgers to the Reds in exchange for reliever Dylan Floro, minor-league pitcher Zach Neal and international signing bonus pool space.

It's already the second time the 21-year-old has been traded in his brief career, as he was previously shipped to the Dodgers from the Mariners last spring. The right-hander has been working as a reliever this season at Low-A Great Lakes, where he posted a 4.86 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 30:25 K:BB in 37 innings. He's expected to report to the Reds' Midwest League affiliate in Dayton.