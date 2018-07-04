Reds' Aneurys Zabala: Dealt to Cincinnati
Zabala and minor-league pitcher James Marinan were traded Wednesday from the Dodgers to the Reds in exchange for reliever Dylan Floro, minor-league pitcher Zach Neal and international signing bonus pool space.
It's already the second time the 21-year-old has been traded in his brief career, as he was previously shipped to the Dodgers from the Mariners last spring. The right-hander has been working as a reliever this season at Low-A Great Lakes, where he posted a 4.86 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 30:25 K:BB in 37 innings. He's expected to report to the Reds' Midwest League affiliate in Dayton.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...