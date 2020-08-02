The Reds activated DeSclafani (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list prior to his scheduled start Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Tigers.

DeSclafani will slide into the rotation spot vacated by Wade Miley (groin), who landed on the IL on Thursday. Since DeSclafani is returning from a right teres major strain, the Reds could be conservative with his workload in his first start of 2020, though manager David Bell hasn't specifically said whether the right-hander will be capped at a given number of pitches.